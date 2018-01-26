Syrian Army Finds Israeli-Made Landmines, Chemicals & Munitions In Former ISIS Hideouts

Syrian government forces have found Israeli-made landmines, toxic materials and munitions left behind by ISIS terrorists in the country’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA,  the army made the discovery in the villages of al-Sayyal and Hassrat in addition to the town of al-Jalaa as they were combing the areas of hidden ordnance and unexploded devices.

Press TV reports: This is not the first time that Syrian government forces have made such findings from terrorists’ hideouts across the war-ravaged Arab country.

On December 10, 2017, Syrian troops discovered large amounts of weapons, various types of ammunition, explosive devices, landmines, communication devices, armored vehicles, car bombs, and tanks left behind by Daesh terrorists.

A Syrian army commander, speaking on condition of anonymity, told SANA that the scale of the discovery is proof of the direct and systematic support provided to Daesh by a number of regional and trans-regional states.

Syrian military forces also discovered a large cache of Israeli-made weapons in the strategic town of Mayadin, located about 44 kilometers southeast of Dayr al-Zawr, on October 19.

The weapons included several types of heavy, medium and light firearms that beside Israel, came from some European countries as well as members of the NATO military alliance.

An unnamed Syrian military source said government troops had also found mortars, artillery equipment, large quantities of anti-armor munitions and a NATO- made 155mm cannon with a range of up to 40km (about 25 miles).

