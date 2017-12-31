Trump: Social Media Is Our Biggest Weapon Against New World Order

President Trump says he believes social media is the biggest weapon we have to fight the New World Order.

In a tweet blasting the “very dishonest and unfair press” on Saturday, Trump said the reason he uses social media is because it’s the only way to fight the fake propaganda being spewed out by the media on behalf of the elite.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump tweeted, “I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair “press,” now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent “sources” are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!”

I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair “press,” now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent “sources” are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Trump supporters love it when the President tweets. He is speaking directly to the American people and bypassing the dishonest media. Is it unorthodox? Yes, but we love it and look forward to his tweets.

The fake news media loves to beat up on President Trump. In fact a Pew Research study found that only 5% of the mainstream media coverage about Trump is positive.

President Trump’s approval rating is the exact same as Obama’s was this far into his first year of presidency and Obama had the media sycophants slobbering all over him showering him with positive coverage.

Trump supporters loath the mainstream media which is why POTUS Trump’s tweets and alternative media are very popular these days. The dinosaurs at CNN are a mere vestige of what they used to be, destroyed by their own hatred for Trump and middle America.

Some reaction from Trump supporters…

CNN, NYT, WaPo, NBC are all leftist propaganda operations, NOT media organizations! They should be banned from the White House — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) December 30, 2017

The American people go to President Trump's Twitter feed when they want TRUTH, rather than leftist lies — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) December 30, 2017

I follow you so I know what’s really going on. — Paul Lambert (@MSPauly) December 30, 2017

And CNN is putting Iranian regime propaganda on their front page! pic.twitter.com/AhcIU4WJRX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 30, 2017

Keep up the tweets. We DEPLORABLE’S love them. “MAGA” — Greg Ashcraft (@Ashcrags) December 30, 2017

Never Ever Stop. — Darren Manci (@DarrenManci) December 30, 2017