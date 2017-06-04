UK Elections Cancelled – London Terror Attacks Prompt Martial Law Fears

June 4, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, UK 20

London on lockdown as government consider cancelling election after latest wave of terror attacks

The UK Government are to consider indefinitely cancellingÂ the election following the terror attacks in London on Saturday night which killed at least seven people.

Theresa May is set to chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency response committee on Sunday morning, where it is anticipated she will declare a state of martial law – extending the state of emergency already in place since the Manchester attack 2 weeks ago.

According to police, a van mowed down pedestrians in London Bridge, as other victimsÂ were stabbed and shot in a series of coordinated simultaneous attacks.

Following the attack, U.S. president Donald Trump tweeted that the attacks reaffirmed the need for a travel ban as an extra level of safety for American citizens.

Daily Mail reports: The attack comes less than two weeks after 22 people were killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

There was no immediate announcement whether there would be a further suspension following the latest incident – which came just days before voters are due go to the polls on June 8.

However some form of pause looks likely as the politicians and public alike come to terms with another act of horrifying violence on the streets of a major British city.

Mark Oxley has posted the petition on Change.org along with the caption: ‘I and I’m quite sure a high percentage of the UK population agree that now is not the time to have a general election, after a second devastating attack I believe it is time to prioritise the safety of our country and its people, that’s why I ask you to call off the general election for the foreseeable future.’

It is in its very early stages with few signatures though several Twitter users have made similar calls.

One wrote: ‘Would be ideal to Suspend the Election can’t have the risk of there being a transition in government in the middle of this.’

Another said: ‘Never ever thought I’d say this. I think they need to call off the election. We need all concentration on this issue.’

And one user wrote: ‘Now is not the time for a general election. Just what the perpetrators want, uncertainty, unrest. Call it off!!’

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency response committee on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for May says the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated.

‘Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,’ the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: ‘Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services.’

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from ‘critical’ after the Manchester bombing.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • CharlieSeattle

    Theresa May is set to declare a state of martial law? Yes, quick before the muslim Mayor of London declares a state of Sharia Law!

    We see the UK Police understand now that islam permits the killing of infidels wherever they are found. It is so written in the koran. The UK Police now show respect for their religious freedom. They see they are merely implementing islam and stand aside now and applaud.

    Slow opera clap and …………………fade to black.

    • paul

      so whats the plan batman? these “muslims” want everyone to hate muslims? because that’s all I see

      • Jas

        To create the third great war of Islam versus the west.

      • CharlieSeattle

        The West does NOT need to allow thousands of backward, 7th century, unvetted and violent muslim savages into our countries that have ‘enshrined’ sexual slavery, rape, forced conversion, murder and genocide in their FAKE religion.

        Deport them all, citizens of not!

  • Amaris

    This looks like a false flag. People are being played….. May wants to cancel the elections as she is loosing.

  • itsosexcitingnow

    How fucking convenient huh…lol.. ohh this whole thing that is about to happen is getting very close now when they are pulling this blatant a false flag…… so how far off is the fake alien invasion…. and the black awakening.. ho hum ho hum its off to hell they go….

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIii57Hi0r4

  • John C Carleton

    False flag. Zionist BS and gameplan.

    • Patrick

      It’s incredible isn’t it? The events that are happening are literally right out of their playbook.

  • Frank C

    False Flag(s), cancel elections – why not?! Worked for Hitler!

  • Johno

    Part of the NWO master plan……

  • Rob_erto

    Simple question, who allowed this and will they ever be held responsible?

    • CharlieSeattle

      Self inflicted results of naive leftist government actions by the Brits, the French, the Germans, the Swedes, the Greeks.

      Serbia, Hungary and Poland are the few smart governments left in Europe.

      Beg them to invade western Europe to restore order before it is to late!

  • MUFC

    May is a Zionist Rothschild puppet ! Say no more, who benefits?

  • MUFC

    They are gonna stab her in the back. They know quite clearly that she is a liability to them. Wonder who the new Tory Leader is gonna be, Boris maybe? Michael Fallon? what a shower.

  • Les Chalk

    No we will not cancel our Elections, the blitz didn’t stop us and nor will these barbaric bastards !

  • Anne Felippe

    Maybe if May hadnt caused these attacks by forming jihadist groups in UK to send to libya to get rid of Ghadaffi where they aligned with Al Queda, maybe there wouldnt have been these attacks. Maybe these attacks were precisely to postpone or cancel the elections. Governments ultimately are the cause of all these problems.

  • Jas

    This thing is sooo fake, just another FF.

  • Sleeveheart

    Lock it all down! I’m locking myself down. I might need some help with my puppy cage though.

  • Johno

    False news election still on for Thursday…. Any jobs going for a GOOD reporter ?????

  • canwetalk49

    Run, Hide, Tell ???
    Somehow that rings hollow.

    How about, Stand, Aim, Fire?
    There, that’s better.