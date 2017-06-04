The UK Government are to consider indefinitely cancellingÂ the election following the terror attacks in London on Saturday night which killed at least seven people.

Theresa May is set to chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency response committee on Sunday morning, where it is anticipated she will declare a state of martial law – extending the state of emergency already in place since the Manchester attack 2 weeks ago.

According to police, a van mowed down pedestrians in London Bridge, as other victimsÂ were stabbed and shot in a series of coordinated simultaneous attacks.

Following the attack, U.S. president Donald Trump tweeted that the attacks reaffirmed the need for a travel ban as an extra level of safety for American citizens.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Daily Mail reports: The attack comes less than two weeks after 22 people were killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

There was no immediate announcement whether there would be a further suspension following the latest incident – which came just days before voters are due go to the polls on June 8.

However some form of pause looks likely as the politicians and public alike come to terms with another act of horrifying violence on the streets of a major British city.

Mark Oxley has posted the petition on Change.org along with the caption: ‘I and I’m quite sure a high percentage of the UK population agree that now is not the time to have a general election, after a second devastating attack I believe it is time to prioritise the safety of our country and its people, that’s why I ask you to call off the general election for the foreseeable future.’

It is in its very early stages with few signatures though several Twitter users have made similar calls.

One wrote: ‘Would be ideal to Suspend the Election can’t have the risk of there being a transition in government in the middle of this.’

Another said: ‘Never ever thought I’d say this. I think they need to call off the election. We need all concentration on this issue.’

And one user wrote: ‘Now is not the time for a general election. Just what the perpetrators want, uncertainty, unrest. Call it off!!’

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency response committee on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for May says the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated.

‘Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,’ the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: ‘Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services.’

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from ‘critical’ after the Manchester bombing.