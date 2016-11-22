US Airstrikes Kill 10 Civilians Near ISIS Capital Raqqa

Ten civilians including children were killed by U.S.-led airstrikes on Monday in Syria’s al-Raqqah province, according to state news agency SANA.

US warplanes had targeted a cotton mill near the de facto capital of ISIS.

Xinhua reports:

The airstrike targeted a cotton mill in the village of Salhiyeh in the northern countryside of al-Raqqah, killing three workers and a displaced family of six as well as another person from the village.

Children were among those killed, SANA said, noting that the killing is another massacre by the U.S.-led anti-terror coalition.

SANA said huge property losses were caused by the airstrike.

Last month, SANA said the U.S. coalition carried out two “massacres” in the countryside of the northern province of Aleppo, killing tens of people.

In July, the coalition airstrikes on the countryside of Aleppo killed 165 civilians and wounded tens of others, SANA added.

The U.S. coalition has been striking the IS positions in al-Raqqah, the main bastion of the group, and other IS-held areas in Aleppo since late 2014.

The U.S. administration had previously admitted the falling of civilian victims in the course of striking IS-held territory in Syria.