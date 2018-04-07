US Blocks UN Investigation Into Gaza Massacres

The US has rejected calls by 14 other countries to independently investigate the Gaza violence where dozens of Palestinian protesters have been killed by Israeli forces.

They were the only United Nations Security Council member to block calls for an inquiry.

RT reports:For the second week in a row, the US has vetoed a UN Security Council (UNSC) statement calling on Secretary General Antonio Guterres to launch an independent inquiry into the Gaza violence. Put forward by Kuwait, a non-permanent UNSC member, it also reaffirmed the Palestinians’ right to peacefully oppose Israeli policies on the occupied lands.

Fourteen of the 15 Security Council members agreed to the statement, but the United States, Israel’s closest ally, voted against, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday evening. He said the UN rejection was “very irresponsible,” and that it gives Israel “the green light to continue with their onslaught against the civilian population” in Gaza.

Last Saturday, the US blocked a similar draft statement also introduced by Kuwait. The text called for a probe into the Gaza violence and also expressed “grave concern at the situation at the border,” according to AFP.

“We will not give up,” Mansour said on Friday. “We will continue knocking on doors.” Among the options on the table is seeking a Security Council presidential statement or resolution, as well as appealing to the UN General Assembly or the UN Human Rights Council where there are no vetoes.

Maged Abdelaziz, the Arab League’s UN ambassador, said the Gaza violence will be discussed at a ministerial meeting in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh on April 12.

Commenting on the Friday vote, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said the council “should condemn Hamas, which uses children as human shields while risking their lives, and must call for the end of these provocations which only increase the violence and tensions,” as cited by the Times of Israel.’