US Commander Readies Troops For War With Russia

December 23, 2017

Top US Commander readies troops for war with Russia

A top US commander has warned of an imminent war with Russia and has called on thousands of troops to be ready for redeployment towards the Russian border. 

General Robert Neller, the commander of the US Marine Corps stationed in Norway, announced the ‘imminent war’ on Thursday, pointing to a shift of focus on conflicts in the Middle East to Russia and the Pacific region.

“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” Neller told the US forces during a visit to the Nordic country. “You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence.”

Presstv.com reports: The top commander referred to Russia and the Pacific as the next major areas of conflict, predicting a “big-a** fight” in the future.

“I think probably the focus, the intended focus is not on the Middle East,” Neller said, when asked by a Marine about where the force saw itself fighting in the future. “The focus is more on the Pacific and Russia.”

While the Marine Corps commander admitted that the US troops would remain in the Middle East for some time to come, he pointed to “a slight pullback” from that region and a reorientation toward Russia and the Pacific.

“Just remember why you’re here,” he added. “They’re watching. Just like you watch them, they watch you. We’ve got 300 Marines up here; we could go from 300 to 3,000 overnight. We could raise the bar.”

The comments were made amid tensions between Russia and NATO allies, with Moscow warning Oslo that the presence of American troops could hurt relations after the Nordic country decided to host a new unit of US soldiers through the end of 2018.

The deployment will strain already tense relations with Russia, as it goes against a vow made by Norway not to allow the deployment of foreign combat forces on its soil unless the country was under the threat of attack or for military drills.

Russia and NATO have had strained ties since conflict erupted in eastern Ukraine some three years ago. More than 10,000 have been killed in the war in Ukraine’s industrial east, where the Kiev government is fighting pro-Russia forces.

Russia has long been wary of NATO’s expansion eastward — toward Russia’s western borders. NATO has deployed around 4,000 troops, consisting of four battle groups, to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland in recent years.

The US is also engaged in joint military drills mainly with South Korea and Japan in the Pacific region, as a show of force against North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missiles program.

North Korea, already concerned by the US’s permanent and heavy military presence in the region, has described the the drills as a “provocation.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
  • Vox Populi

    Fucking idiot! Another hitman for the bankers selling his soul for a title and some phony gold stars.

    • Maria

  • ida

    the war has never been a solution for anything……

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLkcZ47Fces

    • wakeywakeywakeup

      Don’t be a wanker…..war has always been a solution for a lot of things…. it stimulates the economy..it gets rid of lots of rebellious smart ass young people…. it frees up lots of housing…. it frees up the roads.. you are an idiot.. do some research before you go ranting with your ignorant comments

    • all in all

      Whats with the alien looking kid??

  • Howlin’ Wolf

    … wonder what Russia has done? he reckons the stuff going down in the Middle East is the cause, overturning or trying to overturn regimes (Iraq, Libya and Syria) and creating and funding terrorist groups (like ISIS) .. on hang on! .. that’s the Americans isn’t it? ..

  • george

    I worked for Americans once. One day the project manager (for a several billion dollar Arabian pipeline) said he wanted an installation done in 6 weeks so how about it. Nobody said anything. I knew people were going to get canned so I spoke out and said it was possible and became their darling. The project took 3 months and some but I kept my job.

    The thing is Americans desperately want people who are part of the solution not part of the problem and that means people who agree with them. I went from strength to strength after my lie. Do not get me wrong. Americans are real nice guys, hospitable and real friendly but most of them have this blind spot. This general does not want to be passed over. I can not blame him.