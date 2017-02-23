US Debt Slashed By 12 Billion In Trump’s First Month

The US national debt has been reduced by a staggering 12 billion dollars during President Trump’s first month in office.

Inheriting a national debt of $19,947 billion – an enormous figure that was thought irreversible and had been blowing out by billions every day Obama was in office – President Trump immediately got to work and began turning the situation around.

On February 21st, just month later, the US debt load stood at $19,935 billion – a reduction of $12 billion, and the first time in decades a President has turned the debt clock backwards.

President Trump’s first month in office proves the benefit of having a successful businessman in charge of incomings and outgoings instead of a community organizer from Chicago with no understanding of budgeting.

How did President Obama fare in his first month in office? The contrast to President Trump could not be more telling. Obama, who spent his first month jetting around the world and flying in wookie chow for Sasquatch on C-130’s, managed to increase the US debt burden by more than $200 billion in his first month in office.

Not only managing to increase the national debt by 2% in his first month alone, Obama also signed the trillion dollar ‘Stimulus’ bill, an expensive failure and unnecessary waste of American tax payers’ money.

The supposed ‘Stimulus’ did not kick in till later in Obama’s first year and lead to Obama’s first year deficit of $1.4 trillion.

Overall, the Chicago community organizer has the dubious distinction of managing to double the US debt during his time in office and create a legacy for himself involving record breaking deficits and the largest debt increase by any President ever.

President Trump has years of bad financial governance to undo, but as the results of his first month prove, he is hellbent on cleaning up the mess.