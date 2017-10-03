US Military Slaughter 45 Innocent Civilians In Syria

The US military have slaughtered at least 45 innocent civilians in Syria after conducting airstrikes targeting the al-Touse’eiyah district in the city of Raqqah.

According to local news sources on Monday, the US jets deliberately targeted members of the public under the guise of attacking ISIS.

Presstv.com reports: The incident comes just one day after the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that more than 3,000 people, including nearly 1,000 civilians, have been killed during the past month.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying Daesh.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in two separate letters sent to UN Secretary General António Guterres and rotating President of the UN Security Council Amr Abdellatif Aboulatta on August 24, stated that the US-led coalition was perpetrating war crimes and crimes against humanity through aerial bombardment of residential neighborhoods.