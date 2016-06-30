World Governments Knew MMR Vaccine Caused Autism In 1970’s

Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reveal that governments around the world knew that the MMR vaccine caused autism in the early 1970’s.

The CDC is not the only government organisation to have known the dangers of both the MMR combo vaccine and the seperate measles vaccine. In 1972, the UK government expressed “serious concerns” about the measles’s vaccine’s potential to cause vaccine-induced Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE).

SSPE is a degenerative neurological condition, which affects a person’s behaviour, memory and coordination, leading to fits, blindness and eventually death.

Due to these concerns, it was decided that a group called the Expert Group on the Surveillance of SSPE was needed to study the problem in more detail. On February 9, Medical Officer F.C. Stallybrass wrote a request to the UK’s leading professionals asking them to attend a meeting on Monday, March 13, 1972, in room D1001 of the Alexander Fleming House.

The members of this group were listed on a separate JCVI (Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation) document titled Proposed Membership of Expert Group on Surveillance of SSPE. The professionals invited to attend were:

Professor G. Dick (chairman)

E.N. Brutt, The Hospital for Sick Children

J.A. Dudgeon, The Hospital for Sick Children

C.J. Earl, National Hospital

T.T.S. Ingram, Department of Child Life and Health, Edinburgh

Christine Miller, PHLS, Collingdale

Professor T.E. Oppe, St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington

G. Pampiglione, The Hospital for Sick Children

J. Wilson, The Hospital for Sick Children

And these same professionals were seen to attend that meeting on March 13th 1972. The meeting was titled Surveillance and Registration of Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis.

Around the same time, a memo, titled Copy Of Notice To Be Circulated To ABN – Measles Vaccine and Subacute Sclerosing Encephalitis was also sent out, which stated that:

There has been some concern recently about the suggestion that measles vaccines might occasionally give rise to Subacute Sclerosing Encephalitis. Professor Sir Charles Stuart-Harris, as chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, has asked whether members of the Association would be prepared to notify cases we see.

As the wording on this particular document differs slightly from the other two, using the words Subacute Sclerosing Encephalitis as opposed to Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis, Health Impact News asks are these professionals speaking about the same disorder?

Also note the words might occasionally. Were these words chosen specifically to cover the fact that this was a growing problem?

This document, along with many others that have been uncovered, suggests that the measles vaccine was proving to be problematic from as far back as 1972, and has been associated with neurological adverse outcomes for many years.

If this was the end of the matter, then it would be easy to assume that these problems had been overcome. However, the problem of vaccine-induced SSPE continued to persist even when the measles vaccination was combined with the mumps and the rubella vaccination to form the MMR triple vaccine.

Vaccine-Induced SSPE Observed After MMR Vaccinations

A staggering 15 years later, during the ARVI (Adverse Reaction to Vaccination and Immunization) meeting 6th July 1987, Section 4 – Item 5 – MMR vaccine – 5.4 Postpartum Rubella immunisation associated with development of prolonged arthritis neurological sequelae and chronic rubella arthritis Tingle et al. J. of Inf. Diseases (1985), Vol 152: pages 606-612 the committee members can be seen discussing points raised in the previous ARVI meeting.

Dr. Cavanagh reminded the committee about an SSPE–like syndrome from the rubella virus infection and noted the reported maternal viremia and transmission of rubella virus in breast milk, discussed in the correspondence submitted. Several other professionals brought up points on this matter.

The minutes referred to the fact that Dr. Christine Miller had completed a study of SSPE surveillance and it was believed that none of her cases were associated with rubella. However, Dr. Wallace believed that the report to which Dr. Cavanagh had referred concerned congenital rubella syndrome, not acquired rubella.

However, this may have been an error because it was Dr. Elizabeth Miller listed on the list of attendees.

The minutes stated:

This paper had been considered at the last meeting of ARVI but had promoted correspondence in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, Vol 154, No. 2, August, 1986 from Preblud, Orenstein, Lopez, Herrmann and Hinman from CDC, Atlanta, and a reply from Tingle. The correspondence was submitted for member’s information. Dr. Cavanagh reminded the Committee of an SSPE-like syndrome reported from rubella virus infection and noted the ‘reported’ (added in hand) maternal viraemia and transmission of rubella virus in breast milk.

Dr. Elizabeth Miller noted that more than 10,000 women per year received post-partum rubella immunisation and Professor Miller commented on the absence of such cases from the NCES study, when children followed initially to three years were now 10 to 12 years old.

Dr. Christine Miller has made a study of SSPE surveillance and it was thought that none of her cases was associated with rubella/Dr. Wallace thought the report to which Dr. Cavanagh had referred concerned congenital rubella syndrome, not acquired rubella.

Could the SSPE-like condition being reported at the ARVI meeting, be autism? Dr. Rebecca Carley, M.D. believes that it is.

In 2008, Dr. Carley stated the following on the website LD Online:

Dr. Haley also discusses how antibiotics further accelerate the damage in these children. The question he does not address is why are the vaccinated children on antibiotics? Answer…because they have chronic infection caused by inoculation of live viruses; as quoted from Harrison’s principles of medicine in my response to the CDC (also on my website), ‘RARELY IS PREVENTION OF INFECTION PER SE CONSIDERED TO BE AN IMPORTANT GOAL OF VACCINATION. In fact, asymptomatic infection after vaccination can serve to enhance and prolong the immune response.’ (And this prolonged immune response IS prolonged production of anti-measles antibody which then continue to attack the myelin sheath, causing demyelination.) As I also quote from Harrison’s in my CDC response the symptoms of subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), you will see that autism is a non-fatal form of SSPE.

Referring to the Harrison’s paper on SSPE, a document used to teach internal medicine to medical students all over the world, Dr. Carley says that it is clear that what is being described is in fact autism. In fact, if you read theHarrison’s 10th Edition published in 1983, four years before the ARVI meeting, it states that SSPE can be caused by the measles vaccine.

I would like to point out that Dr. Cavanagh did state “a SSPE–like syndrome reported from rubella virus infection,”indicating that this was a condition similar to SSPE, which is exactly what Dr. Carley has been saying all along, without the benefit of seeing these papers that had been tucked away for all these years.

Could SSE, the condition referred to in 1972, be what Dr. Cavanagh later referred to as an SSPE-like syndrome, which Dr. Carley refers to as autism?

Incriminating Government Document Labelled “NOT FOR PUBLICATION”

Sadly, the SSPE problems were still occurring in 1988.

On Monday, November 14, 1988, the Medical Research Council held a meeting titled “Committee On The Development Of Vaccines And Immunisation Procedures Sub Committee Of Measles Vaccines.”

During this meeting, as stated on Page 2 section 3.3, Professor David Salisbury reported on the outbreak of measles in England and Wales in 1988. He reported that there had been five deaths from the complications of measles and one death due to SSPE. There is no indication as to whether the child who died with SSPE or the five dying from the complications of measles were vaccinated, although as this was a meeting discussing the measles vaccine, it is highly likely.

You would have thought the vaccines would have immediately been removed from the market at this point, but it appears that the problem was still being reported during government meetings in 1997.

During our research, we came across a government document titled “The JCVI Minutes Friday 7th November 1997 NOT FOR PUBLICATION” (Obviously written to hide the truth from the public.) Part of this document states:

Discussion

MMR and SSPE

****** at a conference in the US had suggested that the measles vaccine might cause SSPE. The Committee was informed by ******** that, in the studies, measles vaccine virus had been identified only once in SSPE and that was using techniques no longer used. In the last ten years, every case of SSPE in the US was alleged to have been caused by vaccine viruses since all involved vaccinated children. There had been 23 SSPE cases: all had been studied and none had been vaccine derived, all were wild type measles virus. The only cases where the vaccine virus had been found were individuals with severe immunodeficiency. The argument from ********* was that people who had wild virus infection and then were immunised with measles containing vaccine were at a heightened risk of SSPE. If that view were correct, vaccination should eliminate SSPE. There is limited surveillance on SSPE; what evidence there is suggests it is on the decrease. Data on SSPE from countries without a measles vaccination programme, who had introduced the measles vaccination programme relatively recently (eg. Denmark) might be helpful.

(Sadly, names were redacted.)

The papers supplied were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act and list various conditions brought on by the measles vaccination. One paper titled PERMANENT BRAIN DAMAGE AFTER THE MEASLES VACCINE – CASES REPORTED TO APUDC from September 8, 1982, lists the following: