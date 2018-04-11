WW3: Jeremy Corbyn Demands Parliament Vote Before Illegal Invasion Of Syria

Jeremy Corbyn has urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to allow MPs to vote before committing to a potentially illegal invasion of Syria.

The Labour leader slammed the government for preparing to launch airstrikes without a parliamentary vote.

“Theresa May must get every country including the US and Russia, as well as the neighbouring states, around the table in Geneva to bring about a political solution,” he said in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma that killed 70 people.

Express.co.uk reports: This comes as Theresa May has said that the Syria attack cannot go unchallenged.

She described the chemical attack as a “shocking, barbaric act” saying she was “appalled but not surprised”.

The horrific deaths and injuries in Douma point to a chemical attack which must be fully investigated by the UN and those responsible held to account. The need to restart real negotiations for peace and a political settlement in Syria could not be more urgent. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 8, 2018

She has been in contact with President Trump and President Emmanuel Macron to discuss what they should do to take action.

She added: “We will be working with our closest allies on how we can ensure that those who are responsible are held to account and how we can prevent and deter the humanitarian catastrophe that comes from the use of chemical weapons in the future.

The SNP has called for action against the Syria government.

Medical sources say dozens of people were killed on Saturday during the suspected chemical attack on Douma, in the Eastern Ghouta region.

Both Syria and Russia deny the chemical attack ever took place.