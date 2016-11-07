5.0 Earthquake Hits Central Oklahoma Causing ‘Significant Damage’

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck approximately one mile west of the town of Cushing in Oklahoma on Sunday, causing serious structural damage and power outages.

The earthquake centred near one of the world’s key oil hubs brought down building facades and shattered windows.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 7:44 p.m. Central time and initially stated it was a magnitude 5.3 earthquake but lowered that rating to 5.0.

The town of Cushing is a major oil hub dubbed as the “Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” It is home to the Cushing Tank Farm, a massive oil storage facility that’s touted as the world’s largest.

Scientists have linked the sharp increase in earthquakes in Oklahoma to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production with the latest 4.5-magnitude tremor centering near the city of Pawnee on November 2.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has reportedly shut down some disposal wells and ordered a reduction in the amount of wastewater disposed of in others.

Despite being a moderate tremor on the Richter scale, the shallow quake resulted in several buildings partly collapsing, also causing a power outage.

There was “quite of bit of damage” from the quake, the Cushing Police Department reported, as cited by AP. There was no immediate information on possible casualties or the number of buildings damaged.

According to our sources, downtown Cushing is being evacuated due to a gas leak, and the movie theater roof may have collapsed. #Quake — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) November 7, 2016

Cushing Fire Department estimated the damage caused by the quake to the town center as “significant.”

These pictures of a building in downtown Cushing were taken by Stacey Hamilton, who shared them on our @NewsOn6 Facebook page. #okquake pic.twitter.com/hBB9vPLOVC — Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) November 7, 2016

A housing development accommodating senior citizens in the town sustained serious damage, according to the state’s emergency management office, News 9 reported.

Background: currently, nearly 60 million barrels of crude oil are held in above-ground storage tanks in #Cushing, #OK — Patrick DeHaan (@GasBuddyGuy) November 7, 2016

Speaking at a briefing, local officials did not rule out aftershocks that could result in even more damage, adding that earthquakes have become “normal” events in Cushing.

At the moment, nothing is known about the possible damage to oil terminals, unless it has not been “disclosed,” they said, News 9’s Grant Hermes reported.

All schools in Cushing will be closed for November 7 to carry out damage assessment and ensure the safety of students, Cushing Public School District confirmed.

Thanks to Cushing native @bencochran for correcting my location. Cleveland Street before and after. pic.twitter.com/bfUdNKtEvZ — Kevin Stump (@StumpStumpStump) November 7, 2016