A far-left professor at Harvard University claims that all independent media websites that don’t subscribe to far-left ideology must be considered ‘fake news’ by default.

A list of ‘fake news’ sites has been given to students at Harvard University, with the instruction that they study the list and make a note of the almost 1,000 independent, conservative, and center-right websites listed and ensure they are never circulated online.

According to professor Melissa Zimdars, sites such as Your News Wire, Breitbart, InfoWars, and the Drudge Report should all be banned from the internet due to their counter-narrative of mainstream liberal outlets such as Buzzfeed and CNN – a “crime” she says worthy of censorship.

Dailycaller.com reports:

The Daily Caller, The Drudge Report, Breitbart News, The Washington Examiner, The Washington Free Beacon, Independent Journal Review (IJR), The Blaze and The Weekly Standard are all on the list, deemed illegitimate for reasons such as “clickbait,” “bias,” or “unreliable.”

Liberal news sources like BuzzFeed, The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, Vox.com and Salon aren’t on the list.

The list, compiled by Merrimack College associate professor Melissa Zimdars, is recommended to students as part of a Harvard library guide on “Fake News, Misinformation, and Propaganda.”

The list is linked under a banner titled, “Identifying Fake News Sites.” A comment next to the link calls the document a “Huge list of fake news sites.”

As previously reported, liberal journalists have struggled to come up with a concise definition of “fake news,” even as they declare war on it.

Some liberal journalists have lumped in legitimate news organizations with objectively false websites, leading to concerns that a crackdown on “fake news” will be used by liberals to silence their conservative counterparts.

As previously reported by The Daily Caller, data shows that, despite a media freak-out, fake news websites actually struggle to reach any sort of real audience.

The Harvard University library did not immediately return TheDC’s request for comment.