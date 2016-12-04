Obama To Create His Own Fake News Channel – ‘Obama TV’

President Barack Obama has hinted that he may launch his very own ‘fake news’ television service in order to balance the ‘alt right’ propaganda he says has become a problem.

According to multiple sources, Obama met with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in order to discuss his upcoming plans to launch ‘Obama TV’.

Obama hinted at what his new media venture may consist of during a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

“How do we rethink our storytelling, the messaging and the use of technology and digital media, so that we can make a persuasive case across the country?” Obama said.

Mic.com reports:

In recent days — even before Trump’s surprising victory — Obama also mused openly about what he views as the dangerous state of media and his desire to play a role in fixing it.

According to the New Yorker, Obama apparently obsessed over a BuzzFeed story that documented how more than 100 pro-Trump websites peddling fake news reports had originated in one small Macedonian town.

The president worried aloud that the way stories are displayed on various platforms “means everything is true and nothing is true” and that “an explanation of climate change from a Nobel Prize-winning physicist looks exactly the same on your Facebook page as the denial of climate change by somebody on the Koch brothers’ payroll.”

Obama has been outspoken in recent days about the faux news phenomenon, arguing that the rise of conspiracy theories and the easy propagation of fake stories has made it difficult to establish basic facts to frame a debate.

“And now we just don’t have that,” he told New Yorker editor David Remnick.