eBay Founder Pierre Omidyar To Spend $100M To Destroy ‘Fake News’

Pierre Omidyar, one of the worlds richest men and the founder of eBay, is set to spend $100M to crush free thought expression online under the guise of educating people and helping democracy.

The funds are to be dispersed over the next few years through the Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm founded by he and his wife in 2004.

The Anti-Defamation League will be among those who will receive a grant for the building of a new centre in the Silicon Valley to censor discourse on social media networks and silence opposing opinions to what will be deemed acceptable.

“What we’ve seen over the last 12 months particularly has been an increase in distrust – distrust in government institutions, in the media and in social media,” said Stephen King, partner at Omidyar Network.

“This new commitment is to provide funding for organisations that are trying to restore trust.

Public faith in institutions is at an all-time low, Mr King said, and “alternative facts”- are gaining traction.

Pierre Omidyar wants to control what you’re allowed to think and believe by giving powerful organizations the tools to decide what you are and are not allowed to see online:

“Rumour has become the new currency and people are much more focused on believing what their peers say, and what their own political beliefs are telling them.”

“We’re trying to expose people as much as possible to a variety of different ways of accessing information and checking sources,” he said.

The Telegraph reports:

The money will be distributed principally outside the US, with a focus on countries where free speech is under threat. “We take it for granted sometimes in the UK and in the US, but in many countries around the world you don’t have that tradition of impartial, independent media that isn’t state-run or captured by corporate interests.”

Details of the new fund will be announced at the Skoll World Forum in Oxford today.