Trump’s America: Ford Moves Production From Mexico To Ohio

Just days after Trump’s election victory, Ford have moved their truck production assembly line from Mexico to Ohio.

Two months ahead of Trump being sworn in, the all-American car manufacturer announced the move which will no doubt lead to the creation of thousands of jobs in the area.

CNN Money reports:

That’s good news for the 1,000 Ford workers in Ohio, who might have otherwise been out of work.

It’s also good publicity for Ford (F), which has been under fire for investing so much in Mexico. In April, the automaker said it would invest $2.5 billion in transmission plants in the Mexican states of Chihuahua and Guanajuato, creating about 3,800 jobs there.

Ford’s south-of-the-border strategy has drawn heavy criticism from groups such as the United Auto Workers union and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The Avon Lake, Ohio, plant produced its first batch of Ford’s full-size F-650 and F-750 pick up trucks on Wednesday.

Is this a positive sign of things to come?

Is Trump really about to make America great again?