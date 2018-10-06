Oil Ministry Says Saudi Arabia Is Stealing Yemen’s Oil

Yemen’s Oil and Mineral Ministry says that Saudi Arabia is looting the country’s oil resources in a move which is a blatant violation of international law.

The ministry stated that Saudi Arabia is transporting Yemeni oil to the Arabian Sea via a pipeline which extends from the Rub’ al Khali desert to Hadhramaut and al-Mahrah provinces south of the country.

Press TV reports: It said that Riyadh’s move to plunder Yemen’s wealth is done with the complicity of the country’s former Saudi-allied government.

Stating that Saudi Arabia’s recent move has sparked protests by residents of al-Mahrah and other provinces, the statement called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to counter Saudi aggression, occupation and looting of Yemeni resources through legal mechanisms.

Experts say the pipeline would allow the kingdom not to be constrained to the Strait of Hormuz or the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, both strategic choke points that affect its current oil shipping routes.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched military campaign on Yemen in March 2015 with the aim of reinstalling the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Yemen has no effective government for now, and the state affairs are now being run by Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, which is also defending the country against the Saudi war.

Yemen’s southern areas are controlled by Saudi-backed officials of the former Yemeni government.

Saudi Arabia invaded the Arab world’s poorest nation to bring back the Hadi regime to power. The kingdom has also imposed an all-out blockade on Yemen, which according to the UN is now the scene of the world’s worst man-made crisis.