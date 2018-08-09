Trump Considers Fining Mexico $2,000 Per Illegal Immigrant To Fund Border Wall

President Trump is considering proposals to fine Mexico $2,000 for every illegal immigrant they send to America in order to help pay for the border wall.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, the Republican lawmaker who drafted the bill, says Trump could raise an additional $800 million a year which would help pay for the $25 billion border wall.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: The legislative proposal by Biggs, titled the Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act, also calls for full construction to begin next year and for some money go to the U.S. Border Patrol.

It suggests these changes and taxes:

Penalizes foreign aid to Mexico and other countries by $2,000 for every illegal alien that is apprehended. The held back funds are redirected to the border wall fund.

Charges a fee for all money transfers when receivers are outside the United States. Collected fees go to the border wall fund.

Increases I-94 fees from $6 to $25. The higher fees fund Border Patrol salaries and the border wall fund.

Provides regulatory relief from burdensome actions that could be used to prevent wall construction.

Restores overtime pay for Border Patrol at same rate as all other DHS law enforcement agencies (restoring Fair Labor Standards Act).

Other funding ideas have been pushed by the administration, including taxing money immigrants send home to family.

Said Biggs in a statement: “Even with a Republican-controlled House and Senate, we have failed to secure the funds for the border wall. In the meantime, our Border Patrol agents suffer demoralizing losses of resources and personnel. Some in Congress view border security as leverage for an amnesty deal, but that would turn a crisis into a catastrophe.

“This is why I introduced the ‘Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act.’ We must keep our promises to the American people. We must fund, start, and complete the border wall without further delay. I encourage my colleagues to join me in support of this legislation.”