Assange Claims Clinton Is “Quietly Pushing For A Pence Takeover”

According to tweets from Julian Assange, it appears that Hillary Clinton and Intelligence Officials see Mike Pence as “the Deep State’s insurance policy”.

The WikiLeaks founder said on Tuesday that Hillary Clinton was pushing for a Pence takeover of the White House and claimed that two intelligence officials were planning such a takeover.

The vice president said Assange’s tweets were ‘absurd’ and ‘offensive’

Another tweet also claimed two intelligence officials “close to Pence” were actively planning the “takeover” – although it was unclear if “Pence agrees.”

Assange later added context by stating that the alleged comments specifically concerned attempts to impeach the president.

“It should be noted that both the officials close to Pence and Hillary Clinton spoke of moving towards an ‘impeachment’ not other action,” Assange said.

Pence responded Tuesday by labeling the comments “absurd” and “frankly offensive” during a discussion with radio host Laura Ingraham.

“I would find all of that dialogue to be absurd and frankly offensive,” Pence said. “It is the greatest honor of my life to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with the 45th President of the United States.”

“To see his leadership every day, to see the compassion that he has for the American people every day. I would dismiss that out of hand and tell you that I’m just, I’m so excited about the progress that we’ve been made strengthening this country, protecting this country, reviving this country’s economy and all credit goes to President Donald Trump.”

During an interview with Fox News last week, Pence stated the U.S. government would “use the full force of the law” against WikiLeaks following the publication of more than 8,000 CIA documents.