Hawaii Govt. Official: The Missile Alert Was Based On ‘Real Threat’

A Hawaii government official has told reporters that the ballistic missile alert was sent to the public because “an actual attack was imminent.”

According to U.S. regulators investigating the incident, the Hawaii employee who sounded the alarm did so because he had reason to believe a missile was incoming.

Thelastamericanvagabond.com reports: We cannot say definitively if that lie was on behalf of the US government, the State of Hawaii, or just the employees themselves, but clearly there is more to this story than meets the eye.

Even before this admission, many were highly skeptical of this entire story. From the easily debunked excuses of “wrong buttons” being pushed and shift exchange mistakes, to the suspiciously timed “false missile alert” in Japan that immediately followed, it was quickly clear to any with a willingness to address the blatant holes, that we were not getting the whole story. And even more suspicious that it was quickly discovered that the Clintons had been in Hawaii during the event. What that means exactly, if anything, is up to the reader to decide, but now that we know the entire back story was a lie, their presence begins to stand out a bit more. Especially if one feels this was some sort of open attack on the Trump Administration.

We followed up with our interview of Robert David Steele, who claimed he had five different source all claiming there was a real missile inbound that was subsequently shot down — even a fishing boat that saw what they thought at the time was a meteor crashing down into the ocean during the event. They now believe this was the missile hitting the water after being brought down.

I also followed up with my own sources in Hawaii (where I lived for over two years), and although I could not find any definitive answers, almost everyone I spoke with openly admitted that, in their opinion, the story we were given was completely false. Now it seems we have US conformation that their feelings on the matter were indeed correct.

It is important to still question even this admission, as nothing coming from official government sources should be trusted at this point. It should be abundantly clear that the people are very rarely told the truth, and even then, only what they want us to know.

So at this point, we should be questioning why this fact is being revealed. It is likely that after the Hawaii employee stopped cooperating with the government they felt they had to beat him to the punch, but again, this is entirely speculation. What we do know, is that we were all lied to, and based on the information we have at hand, this is beginning to look more and more like a coverup to a real event that took place. So we must ask ourselves why that is, why this man lied, or was made to lie, and what exactly is still being hidden.