Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ Burns To The Ground

Billionaire and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island has been burnt to the ground, following an earthquake on Friday.

Epstein’s ‘pedo island’ – a favourite getaway spot for D.C. and Hollywood elites – caught on fire following a 4.9 quake that struck off the coast of the British Virgin Islands.

Others say it was intentionally created to destroy evidence related to Epstein’s latest legal troubles.

BACKGROUND

Last month, numerous outlets reported on Jeffrey Epstein’s salacious Florida trial being granted a stay by the appeals court.

“The famed sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein is set to go to trial but his legal team is pushing to get the trial delayed. The Palm Beach billionaire settled lawsuits against him from three teenage victims for $5.5 million. Epstein claims that he was persuaded to settle the claims by attorney Bradley Edwards and former attorney Scott Rothstein.

“The case between Epstein and Edwards was slated to begin Tuesday (3/13/18) in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court. After a round of appeals filed by Epstein’s attorneys Scott Link and Kara Rockenbach, the 4th District Court of Appeal granted a stay in the case.”

JDJournal also reported that since the trial was delayed, Epstein “has been spending most of his time on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

The island, which can be found on Google Maps, is officially named ‘Little St. James Island’:

Located on the southwest portion of the island is a strange temple-like structure and opening to a possible nefarious underground facility (Image Credits: Google):

Notable public figures, such as former President Bill Clinton, have been reported to travel with Epstein on his ‘Lolita Express’ to various places, including this private island.

According to a 2016 article on the New York Post:

“Epstein has spent the bulk of his adult life cultivating relationships with the world’s most powerful men. Flight logs show that from 2001 to 2003, Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private plane, dubbed ‘The Lolita Express’ by the press, 26 times. After Epstein’s arrest in July 2006, federal tax records show Epstein donated $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation that year.”

Another case, detailed in Wikipedia, involves Epstein as well as Prince Andrew from Britain and prominent American lawyer Alan Dershowitz:

“In January 2015, a 31-year-old American woman, Virginia Roberts, alleged in a sworn affidavit that at the age of 17, she had been held as a sex slave by Epstein. She further alleged that he had trafficked her to several people, including Prince Andrew and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. Roberts also claimed that Epstein and others had physically and sexually abused her.

“Roberts alleged that the FBI may have been involved in a cover-up. She said she had served as Epstein’s sex slave from 1999 to 2002 and had recruited other under-age girls. Prince Andrew, Epstein and Dershowitz all denied having had sex with Roberts. Dershowitz took legal action over the allegations. A diary purported to belong to Roberts was published online. Epstein entered an out-of-court settlement with Roberts, as he has done in several other lawsuits.

“The BBC television series ‘Panorama’ planned an investigation of the scandal. As of 2016 these claims had not been tested in any law court.”

Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, and Woody Allen are some other celebrities that have reportedly traveled and partied with Epstein in the past.