Merkel Reads Trump The Riot Act Over Mexico Wall Plans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Mexico this week and decided to lecture President Trump over his wall plans.

According to Merkel, Trump must keep the US-Mexican border open – allowing undocumented migrants to pour into the U.S. “for the good of the country.”

The Hill reports:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit Saturday to Mexico spoke out against building walls, saying the construction of physical borders won’t fix problems with immigration.

“Obviously the main reason for people leaving must be addressed on site first, which means putting up walls and cutting oneself off will not solve the problem,” Merkel said, speaking in Mexico City.

“It’s an issue you can study well in the history of China with the (Great) Wall of China, you can study it in the history of the Roman Empire. Essentially, only when great empires have managed to forge sensible relationships with their neighbors and to manage migration has it been a success.”