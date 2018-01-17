Betsy DeVos Bans ‘Toxic’ Common Core Program

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has banned Common Core from being taught in U.S. schools after the Obama-era program was found to dumb down American kids.

In a speech Wednesday at an American Enterprise Institute conference, Devos announced that Common Core would no longer be permitted to be taught to children in America.

Prior to her announcement, some schools had already taken it upon themselves to dump the Common Core program, which saw significant improvements in test results afterwards.

One school in Florida, Mason Classical Academy, soared to the number one position in the State’s top schools list, just months of dumping the controversial method of teaching.

DeVos also decried the federal government’s initiatives to improve education.

“We saw two presidents from different political parties and philosophies take two different approaches. Federally mandated assessments. Federal money. Federal standards. All originated in Washington, and none solved the problem. Too many of America’s students are still unprepared,” she said.

And she touched on a favorite topic, school choice.

“Choice in education is not when a student picks a different classroom in this building or that building, uses this voucher or that tax-credit scholarship. Choice in education is bigger than that. Those are just mechanisms,” she said.

“It’s about freedom to learn. Freedom to learn differently. Freedom to explore. Freedom to fail, to learn from falling and to get back up and try again. It’s freedom to find the best way to learn and grow… to find the exciting and engaging combination that unlocks individual potential.”