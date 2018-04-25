OPCW: No Evidence Of Chemical Weapons At Syrian Facilities Bombed By US

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have found no evidence of chemical weapons at Syrian facilities recently bombed by the U.S. military.

OPCW investigators told Russian military officials this week that there is zero evidence of a chemical weapons program in any of the facilities they have looked at, contradicting the western narrative that Assad was responsible for the attack.

Zerohedge.com reports: According to Sputnik, the investigators, who spoke with Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, revealed that they had found no evidence of chemical weapons in the remains of research facilities that were supposedly integral to the Syrian Army’s chemical weapons program. Of course, this shouldn’t come as a surprise: After all, if the US, France and the UK really did bomb a building filled with chemical weapons, there would’ve been thousands – possibly tens of thousands – of bodies to show for it.

“Immediately after the attacks, many people who worked at these destroyed facilities and just bystanders without any protective equipment visited them. None of them got poisoned with toxic agents,” Rudskoy said.

Rudskoy said there was similarly scant evidence of chemical weapons exposure at the Han Shinshar facility, located in the province of Homs. Russia registered only seven missiles had struck the facility, while the Pentagon claimed that it had successfully fired 22 missiles. Russia has previously claimed that only 71 of 103 missiles launched by the coalition made it past Syria’s antiquated air defenses.

“According to the statements of the Pentagon’s representatives, 22 missiles hit the above-ground facilities. We registered no more than seven hits, which is shown in the space image,” he told a briefing.

Furthermore, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said its representatives had questioned local doctors and investigated the site of the attacks. The doctors confirmed that they hadn’t recently treated any patients with signs of exposure to chemical agents, and investigators searching the area found nothing suspicious. Moscow had said the April 7 gas attack that purportedly took place in Douma, part of the Eastern Ghouta region that was recently reclaimed following a military victory over the last rebel forces in the area, was in fact staged by the White Helmets, an NGO that supports US interests in Syria under the guise of altruism. While the US has refused to share the supposedly “slam dunk” evidence that the Syrian government was behind the attack, US and French authorities have cited videos posted to YouTube by the White Helmets as sufficient proof of an attack.

But as Ron Paul argued in a recent column, even if the Syrian army did carry out the gas attack in Douma, evidence of this still wouldn’t justify the US, UK and France bombing targets inside a foreign country.

The Syrian civil war has been a bloody one. Hundreds of thousands of combatants (and tens of thousands of civilians) have been blown up by airstrikes, ripped to pieces by shrapnel or mutilated and murdered in some other grotesque fashion. The problem is, the US intervention wasn’t motivated by humanitarian instincts – rather, Washington’s outrage is very selective and politically motivated.

We are not the policemen of the world, Paul added. Bad leaders do terrible things all the time – and this is true even in the US. The US has neither the moral authority – or the money – to carry out overseas bombings. Especially now that it has become clear the Trump administration didn’t have sound evidence of an attack, the hasty decision to resort to force was a foolish one.